Murray State University has announced a new Center for Agricultural Hemp to continue the University’s position as a leader in research, education, policy and innovation within the hemp industry.

The center will focus on several primary topics and initiatives involving agronomy, cannabinoid science, agribusiness, economics and finance, animal feeds and fibers, education, hemp policy, workforce development and agricultural hemp farming.

Murray State was the first university in America to participate in the very first hemp pilot program, and today, Murray State’s Hutson School of Agriculture is one of the leading agricultural hemp schools in the nation.

Dean of the Hutson School of Ag, Dr. Tony Brannon, says the hemp industry has expanded rapidly in the university’s service region, with either processing or growing operations throughout the region, including Kevil, Bardwell, Clinton, Mayfield, and Murray.