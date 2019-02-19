Representatives from Murray State University and Jackson State Community College met in Henry County Monday and signed a Memorandum of Understanding, establishing a partnership offering students a pathway to transfer from a JSCC associate degree program to a Murray State bachelor’s degree program.

The partnership provides an opportunity for students to save money and avoid costly student loans by enrolling for their first two years at a community college with lower tuition and fees, along with the ability to take advantage of state incentives available, such as Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect.

Jackson State began offering classes in Paris in January 2017. Since that time, total enrollment for the Paris location has grown to approximately 80, with the hiring of a full-time site coordinator last August.

JSCC also has a campus location in Humboldt.

Murray State University, includes the main campus in Murray as well as regional campuses and educational presences in Fort Campbell, Henderson, Hopkinsville, Madisonville and Paducah, and offers 126 high-quality academic programs.