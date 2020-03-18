In response to mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Murray State University will continue the 2019-20 semester with online instruction, effective March 23rd.

Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson says all campus and student events and activities are postponed or canceled through Friday, May 15th.

Murray State will remain open during this time; however, all campus buildings will be closed to the general public.

Dr. Jackson says the university continues preparations for the upcoming fall 2020 semester with many admitted students joining the Racer Family this fall.