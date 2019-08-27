Junior UT Martin soccer standout Erica Myers has been named the OVC Goalkeeper of the Week after her standout performance over the past weekend.

Myers, a native of Holland, Ohio, played between the posts in all 200 minutes of last week’s matchups, tallying 20 saves while posting a goals against average of 0.45 and 95.2 save percentage en route to recording a shutout.

In the season opener against Arkansas State, Myers tallied a career-high 13 saves which ranked as the seventh best performance in school history and best single-game outing since 2010. Later in the week, she tallied her ninth career shutout against Little Rock in a game which she played all 110 minutes and registered seven saves.

This marks the second OVC Goalkeeper of the Week honor of her career and the 13th in UT Martin history.

Individually, Myers becomes just the third player in program history to earn multiple honors in her career.

Myers and the Skyhawks return to action with a pair of road games this week, as UT Martin travels to Evansville Thursday before capping off the weekend at Western Carolina on Sunday.