Officials from the National Weather Service confirm that Saturday’s weather event in Weakley County was an EF-0 tornado with wind speeds up to 85 miles-per-hour.

Weakley County EMA Director Ray Wigginton says NWS officials from Memphis surveyed damage Monday afternoon and reviewed weather and radar data from Saturday to make the tornado confirmation.

The tornado moved through the southern portion of Weakley County, with damage reported in Gleason, Greenfield, and Sharon.

Meanwhile, Wigginton says a residential damage report detailing the damage from Saturday’s storm has been reported to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

Wigginton also says a damage estimate cost form, detailing costs associated with response and clean-up efforts, has been sent to the county’s emergency services with that form also being submitted to the state.