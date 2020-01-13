Officials from the National Weather Service Office in Memphis will be surveying storm damage in Weakley County this week.

NWS officials will be determining if Saturday’s storm damage was caused by tornadoes or straight-line winds.

Weakley County EMA Director Ray Wigginton tells Thunderbolt Radio News that there appears to be three main cells that hit southern Weakley County Saturday morning.

Wigginton reports utility lines down and roof damage around Highway 124 in Greenfield, roof damage to a number of properties and structure damage to a business near Highway 190 in Gleason, and in Sharon, along Highway 89 and Corinth Road, there were a number of properties with roof damage and damage to outbuildings.

Trees were also reported down in a number of locations with close to 600 Weakley County Municipal Electric System customers losing electricity for much of the day Saturday, with crews working into the night to restore power.

No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, Dresden Fire Chief Paul Hutcherson says a home on Grandview Drive in Dresden sustained damage from a lightning strike just after 6:00 Saturday morning.

