Near-record low unemployment continues across Tennessee, despite a slight increase to 3.4 percent last month.

June’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is up a tenth of a percent when comparing it to May’s figure.

Total nonfarm employment increased by 9,600 jobs between May and June of this year.

In the past year, from June 2018 to June 2019, Tennessee saw nonfarm employment grow by 52,100 jobs in every corner of the state.

The unemployment rates and data for each of Tennessee’s 95 counties will be released next week.