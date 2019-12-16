Nearly 17,000 people visited Santa’s Village over the four day event in Martin.

Parks and Recreation Director Brian Moore tells Thunderbolt Radio News 16,805 visitors attended this year’s village.

Last year’s 17,860 was the third-largest attendance, with 2017’s 19,000 the event’s highest attendance.

Workers are still counting the donations of food and toys from visitors this year.

Moore says the parks department and UT Martin volunteers have begun the two-day process of tearing down and putting all the lights and displays in storage.