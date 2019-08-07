Three fire engine red ambulances were unveiled Wednesday morning as the City of Martin and Martin Fire and Rescue prepare for the Saturday morning launch of the city’s new emergency ambulance service.

Fire Chief Jamie Summers tells Thunderbolt Radio News the significance of the new added service to the city.

Chief Summers says the new emergency vehicles are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

Martin’s new ambulance service will run two 24 hour ambulances with a third available as a back-up and will be staffed by the department’s six Paramedics and six Advanced EMTs.