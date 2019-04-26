Beginning May 2nd, arraignments for Weakley County General Sessions Court will be held at the courtroom at the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

Circuit Court Clerk Jennifer Killebrew tells Thunderbolt Radio News that starting next Thursday, court officials will begin fingerprinting individuals who have been given a citation for an arrestable offense.

Once individuals have been arraigned, they’ll be taken to the jail side to be processed.

Arraignments for Generals Sessions are Monday and Thursday afternoon at 2:00.