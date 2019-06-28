When Weakley County Schools return this fall, they’ll have two new boys basketball coaches and two new football coaches.

Former Dresden resident Mike Riggs will be coaching the Gleason boys basketball team and former Lake County coach Hunter Whitby will lead the Greenfield Yellowjackets.

Riggs replaces coach Chris Leo while Whitby replaces coach Chad Levister, who is now the girls basketball coach at Obion Central.

Meanwhile, on the gridiron, Westview’s new football coach is Matt McConnell, replacing Trey Cantrell, who stepped down following three years as head coach of the Chargers.

Dresden also has a new football coach, and he is Wes Johnson, replacing Levi Estes, who left to coach in Georgia.