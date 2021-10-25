New Fulton Amtrak Design in Progress

Work on drawings for the new Amtrak station in Fulton is moving slowly, but it remains in progress.

FCTA Director Kenny Etherton and Fulton City Manager Mike Gunn in a press release said the station design is currently 60 percent complete. The Fulton station is one of 500 Amtrak stations in the United States undergoing an ADA upgrade

The state of the art new station will feature 425 square feet for an interior waiting room complete with bathrooms.

The station doors will be fitted with time locks and lighting, and conductors will have the ability to bring the station lights to 100% use before the train arrives at the station.

Local officials will obtain right of way access for a sign on Newton Road and U.S. 51 directing motorists into the station itself.