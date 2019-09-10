The new Greenfield Kiwanis Club holds its first official meeting Wednesday night at 8:15 at the Greenfield Community Room.

Anyone interested in joining the new service club is invited to attend.

According to Martin Kiwanis Club Secretary Anna Clark, interest meetings were held in Greenfield August 1st and August 10th, and a Kiwanis Blitz was held the week of August 26th, with approximately 20 people from the Louisiana-Mississippi-West Tennessee Kiwanis District in West Tennessee to help build Kiwanis Clubs in Greenfield and South Fulton.

The Martin Kiwanis Club is sponsoring the Greenfield Kiwanis Club, and the Union City Kiwanis Club is sponsoring the South Fulton Kiwanis Club.

Officers for the new Greenfield Kiwanis Club are: President – Kim Foley; President-Elect – Lori Rash; Treasurer – Rachel Lovell; and Secretary – McCall Scates.

Board members are Tara Tansil-Gentry, Beth Scates, Karrie Radford, Kirk McCartney, and Stacy R. Coleman.

Other charter members as of now are Natalie Scates, Mae Tansil, Robert Lovell, Bradley Bodine, Joel Dethloff, Linda Ramsey, Shelley Featherston, Ray Ann Dudley, Carla Marie Brewer Lee, Adam Kail, Joseph Andrew Woodruff, Jeff Hansen, Tori Liggett, Taylor Rae Mattson, and Kathy Dethloff.

The City of Greenfield is a corporate member of the new Kiwanis Club.