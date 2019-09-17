Swiping ID badges to receive cafeteria food in Weakley County Schools goes into effect today.

Weakley County Communications Director Karen Campbell says that instead of typing in a code every time a student buys food, students have been given ID badges to reduce the likelihood of students forgetting their codes, and it will also speed up the process of students receiving their food.

School Nutrition Director Trista Snider says that the cafeteria staffs will be ready to key in codes when necessary, as this is new process, but Weakley County Schools are committed to working through any type of issue to ensure that students receive their meals.