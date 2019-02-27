Authorities say new leads have been developed in a nearly 21-year-old cold case in Hardeman County.

Representatives from the FBI and TBI, along with U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant, 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, and Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen, announced Thursday that new information has led them to offer a $24,000 dollar reward.

Twenty-one-years ago, TBI agents joined the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the July 23, 1998 murder of Michael Bell, a clerk at McKee’s Stateline Convenience Store, located on Highway 125 South between Middleton, Tennessee, and Walnut, Mississippi.

Information gathered during the investigation indicates robbery was not the motive of the fatal shooting, but that Bell was the target of a coordinated murder.

Investigators believe there are people in the community who can provide information that will assist in bringing a conclusion to the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the TBI or the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office.