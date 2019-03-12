Legislation signed Tuesday by President Donald Trump will expand the Shiloh National Military Park in Shiloh and designates Parkers Crossroads Battlefield as part of the National Park System.

Tennessee U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn introduced the Shiloh National Military Park Boundary Adjustment and Parker’s Crossroads Battlefield Designation Act in January. The legislation passed both the Senate and House in February.

The legislation designates battlefields at Davis Bridge and Fallen Timbers in Tennessee, and Russell House in Tennessee and Mississippi, as part of the Shiloh National Military Park and designates Parker’s Crossroads as an affiliated area of the National Park System.

The National Park Service has already determined these battlefields are nationally significant and in need of preservation and protection.

The majority of the land included in this legislation is currently owned by the State of Tennessee and the Civil War Trust.