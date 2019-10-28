A new Miss UT Martin and Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival will represent the local area for 2020 after being crowned Saturday night at UTM.

University Relations Staff Writer Erin Chesnut says Kailey Duffy, a junior nursing major at the UTM, became Miss UT Martin 2020, and Miura Rempis, a student from Middle Tennessee State University, became Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival 2020 during the combined scholarship pageant.

Duffy, from Holladay, attends classes at the UT Martin Parsons Center and wore the Miss Greater Weakley County crown this past year. Her platform, “U Fit N,” is about her personal adoption story and a drive to help people of all backgrounds find a sense of belonging.

Meanwhile, Rempis, an Antioch resident, is a political science major at MTSU studying pre-law. Her platform is “The Power of Civic Engagement,” which encourages citizens of all ages to become educated about the roles they play in their communities.

Both winners will compete in the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant next June in Jackson.

(photo: Miura Rempis (left), Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival 2020, and Kailey Duffy (right), Miss UT Martin 2020, are pictured with the current Miss Tennessee Volunteer Kerri Arnold, who is junior interdisciplinary studies major at UT Martin.)