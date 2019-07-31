The City of Martin Fire, Rescue, and EMS added a dozen new members Monday.

Twelve new Paramedics and Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians began their careers with the department and will be working over the next two weeks in preparation for the department’s new fire-based EMS system.

The 12 new members were sworn in Monday afternoon by Martin Mayor Randy Brundige.

The City of Martin’s new ambulances have been delivered and are being stocked and outfitted before being inspected and put into official service on August 10th.