New Tennessee hunting and fishing licenses for 2020-21 are now on sale, with over a million licenses expected to be purchased in the coming year.

All current yearly Tennessee hunting and fishing licenses will expire February 29.

Licenses are available online anytime at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com, on the TWRA “On the Go App,” or at one of more than 700 license agents across the state.

You can now select to auto-renew your license.

Customers can also purchase new design of the collector’s card for any annual license. This waterproof, durable card features paintings by Tennessee artist Abraham Hunter. Customers may choose between two new designs, a brook trout or a pair of gobblers.

Hunters and anglers have been funding Tennessee’s and the nation’s wildlife conservation for more than 100 years through license purchases. One-hundred percent of hunting and fishing license fees go to support wildlife conservation in Tennessee.