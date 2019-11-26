The OVC announced its 2019 All-Conference football teams Tuesday with nine UT Martin players voted among the league’s best, including quarterback John Bachus III earning the honor of OVC Freshman of the Year.

The Skyhawks were represented on the All-OVC first team by junior offensive guard Aries Davis, senior defensive lineman Austin Pickett, senior linebacker TJ Jefferson, junior safety JaQuez Akins and senior return specialist Terry Williams.

The Skyhawks saw the trio of junior running back Peyton Logan, sophomore tight end Colton Dowell and senior defensive back DaVonte Maura earn second team honors.

Along with the Freshman of the Year Award, Bachus joins Akins on the All-Newcomer squad.

Bachus is also a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, given to the FCS National Freshman of the Year.

The Skyhawks ranked second in the OVC with 10 total postseason honors.