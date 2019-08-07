The Northwest Tennessee Local Food Network in collaboration with Weakley County Schools is receiving $49,000 in USDA Farm to School Program grants to increase the amount of healthy, local foods served in schools and create economic opportunities for nearby farmers.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Karen Campbell says the Weakley County project is the only one in West Tennessee, and one of only three in the state, to receive a Farm to School grant.

The goal of the planning project is to create a Weakley County Farm to School Action Plan focused on Farm to School activities throughout the school district, which serves more than 4,000 students in 10 schools.

The LFN will coordinate activities in collaboration with the Weakley County School System and stakeholders. The plan is scheduled to be completed by April 2021.

The plan will note identified needs, gaps, resources and funding sources for projects and is envisioned as a potential model that can then be replicated with other school districts.

In addition to the contributions farm to school activities bring to local schools, the USDA notes that the activities also strengthen local economies. USDA’s 2015 Farm to School Census found that in the 2013-2014 school year alone, schools purchased more than $789 million in local food from farmers, ranchers, fishermen, and food processors and manufacturers. Schools provide producers stable markets and long-term revenues, and the program introduces students to agricultural career paths.

(photo: Second graders at Sharon School were introduced to growing their own food when they planted and reaped the bounty of a garden last year. The harvested sweet potatoes were then prepared by the school cafeteria to be shared with fellow students.)