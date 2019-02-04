A Middle Tennessee nurse was arrested Monday on charges of patient abuse and reckless homicide stemming from a woman’s death at Vanderbilt Medical Center in 2017.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says last November, TBI agents began investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 76-year-old Charlene Murphey.

On December 26, 2017, Mrs. Murphey was a patient at Vanderbilt Medical Center where 35-year-old Radonda Vaught was a registered nurse.

During the course of the investigation, agents determined that the actions taken by Vaught were responsible for the abuse of Mrs. Murphey, and her ultimate death.

Vaught is no longer an employee of Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Last Friday, Vaught was indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury on one count of Impaired Adult Abuse and one count of Reckless Homicide.

Vaught was arrested Monday and booked into the Davidson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.