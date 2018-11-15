The remaining light snow and freezing drizzle will come to an end by mid morning and no additional accumulations are anticipated. Temperatures will be around freezing across the Mid-South so hazardous travel conditions are expected to persist in areas where ice/snow has already fallen.

Temperatures are forecast to warm above 32F by 10 AM across most of the Mid-South, although a few areas (namely Benton, Carroll, Henry, and Weakley Counties in TN) may not warm above freezing until closer to 12 PM.

Dry weather is forecast this afternoon and will continue through Saturday.

