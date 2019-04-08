An Obion County man is facing multiple drug charges in Weakley County after a traffic stop in Dresden revealed cocaine, ecstasy, and meth.

22-year-old John Cameron Williams, of Troy, was stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Neil Cantrell for not wearing a seat belt.

Williams told Deputy Cantrell that he had “a lot” of drugs in his vehicle, and a search of Williams’ SUV revealed one-and-a-half grams of meth, over 22 grams of cocaine, and nearly 106 grams of ecstasy.

Williams is charged with Possession of Schedule 1 with Intent, Possession of Schedule 2 Cocaine with Intent, and Possession of Schedule 2 Methamphetamine with Intent.

Williams also had two warrants out of Lake County for Failure to Appear and Domestic Assault.

Williams is being held in the Weakley County Jail.