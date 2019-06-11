An Obion County man is facing multiple charges in Weakley County after ramming a Greenfield Police patrol car.

According to the police report, Greenfield Police Lieutenant Danny Smith attempted to stop 21-year-old Taja Lamont Allen, of Mason Hall, who was living in Greenfield at the time of incident, for expired tags.

Allen sped away from Lieutenant Smith, running two stop signs and struck a guide wire and tree when he tried to turn on Second Street.

Allen then drove through a yard and rammed Lieutenant Smith’s patrol car.

Allen is charged with Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Evading Arrest, Vandalism, Driving without a Driver’s License, Violation of Registration Law, and Failure to Provide Insurance.

Allen is also facing a charge of Failure to Appear and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.