September 28, 2021
One Dead, One Injured in Suspected Domestic Dispute

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Old Paris Murray Road yesterday morning.

At around 9:40am, following a 911 call, the Sherriff’s Office and EMS services responded to the 6000 Block of Old Paris Murray Road and found 30-year-old Lonzie Dunlap III and 39-year-old Kirsten Warren lying at the rear of a vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both individuals were airlifted to Nashville hospitals, where Dunlap was pronounced deceased upon arrival. The incident is believed to have been a result of a domestic dispute, but is still under investigation.

