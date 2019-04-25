An online ranking study has released the 2019 Top 25 school districts in Tennessee.

According to backgroundchecks.org, Tennessee’s leading school districts are Williamson County and Shelby County.

Three West Tennessee school districts made the Top 25 list.

Gibson County School District is at number 18 on the list, with Henderson County at number 22 and Milan Special School District at number 25.

Rankings were determined by assessing crucial scholastic and financial metrics, including the student-to-teacher ratio, standardized test scores, teacher quality, graduation rate, and school funding for over 10,000 schools in the U.S.