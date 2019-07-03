On July 1st, Tennessee became the latest state to have legal sports betting.

Representatives Steve Dickerson of Nashville and Rick Staples of Knoxville introduced the bill, with the state legislature approving the sports betting bill on April 30th.

Representative Staples says while online sports betting is now legal in the state, it could be several months before Tennesseans can start placing bets.

Staples says in the future, he sees cities and counties benefitting from tax dollars off sports betting.

Under the law, technology would require users to enter the state to place sports bets on participating websites.

Online locations are the only place to make bets, as brick-and-mortar locations such as casinos are not legal.