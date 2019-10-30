The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police Department, and Tennessee Department of Correction conducted a sex offender compliance check this week to ensure those on the registry were in compliance with rules and regulations.

TDOC West Tennessee Region Public Information Officer Tylee Tracer says a total of 92 sex offenders were checked in Henry County, and from those checks, two were charged with four counts of violation of the sex offender registry, one was cited for simple possession of schedule six drugs, and one was cited for simple possession of schedule four drugs.

In addition of the charges already filed, Miss Tracer says numerous investigations have now been opened up stemming from the operation.