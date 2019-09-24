A joint law enforcement action across five Appalachian federal districts results in charges against 13 individuals, including 11 physicians.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says the operation focused on alleged offenses relating to the over-prescription of controlled substances through “pill mill” clinics.

In West Tennessee, three medical professionals have pleaded guilty.

In April, Kathryn Russell, a Memphis nurse practitioner, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances. Russell wrote prescriptions for opioids that had no legitimate medical purpose and that were outside the usual course of professional practice.

In July, Michael Hellman, a Collierville physician, pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. The charges stem from Hellman prescribing drugs outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.

And last week, Michelle Bonifield, a Bells pharmacy technician, pleaded guilty to filling an opioid prescription without a legitimate medical purpose while working at Mehr Drug Store.