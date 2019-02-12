An Oregon couple, featured on a Discovery Channel reality show called “Weed Country,” was sentenced Tuesday to a year and one day in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute marijuana in Madison County.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee Michael Dunavant says on May 17, 2018, the Jackson Metro Narcotics Unit received information about marijuana being manufactured at a home in Madison County.

A search of the home revealed an active marijuana indoor grow operation.

Dunavant says from the residence and a tour bus located on the property, law enforcement seized 20 pounds of marijuana and three pounds of butane hash oil, a marijuana concentrate.

The defendants, Mike Boutin and wife Tawni Boutin, have previously been featured as marijuana farmers on a television show called “Weed Country.”

“Weed Country” was an American reality television series on the Discovery Channel that premiered on February 20, 2013, during Discovery Channel’s programming block titled “Weed Wednesdays.”

The series followed dealers, growers and patients of the marijuana trade located within the Emerald Triangle, a remote fertile area on the border of Northern California and Oregon, along with the enforcers of the law at the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

The series showed the battle between cops, dealers and the growers looking to engineer some of the most powerful marijuana on earth.

Dunavant says both Michael and Tawni Boutin were sentenced to 12-months and one day in federal prison along with two years supervised release.

A third co-defendant, William Brian Cisco, of Jackson, is set for sentencing on March 1, 2019.