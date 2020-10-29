The Ohio Valley Conference has announced its regular season soccer schedule for the 2020-21 season, which was postponed due to the pandemic.

The spring schedule will feature a 10-game conference-only schedule played over a six-week period that will begin Tuesday, March 2nd.

UT Martin will open up hosting Eastern Illinois on that Tuesday before hitting the road to Belmont that Friday.

Tuesday, March 9th, the Skyhawks will host Murray State. Other home contests will see UTM host Jacksonville State, Eastern Kentucky and SEMO in the regular season finale April 6th.

Details for the OVC Tournament will be released at a later date.