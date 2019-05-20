The 2019 OVC Baseball Championship field is now set with the event taking place Tuesday through Sunday at Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois.

UT Martin (24-29, 12-18 OVC) is in the OVC Tournament field for only the fourth time (1996, 2011, 2017, 2019). The Skyhawks capped the regular season by sweeping two-time defending regular season champion Tennessee Tech to qualify; it was the team’s first OVC series sweep since 2017 and its first sweep of TTU since 1994.

As the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds Eastern Illinois and UT Martin will face off in an elimination game on Tuesday night. The winner will then advance to the double elimination portion of the bracket.

Fans can watch the entire 2019 OVC Baseball Tournament live on ESPN+.

Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year). ESPN+ is an integrated part of the completely redesigned ESPN App and also available on the web, iPhone, iPad, tvOS, Android Handset, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast and FireTV. More information can be found at www.OVCSports.com/ESPN.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Tuesday, May 21

Game 1 – #7 Eastern Illinois vs. #8 UT Martin, 6 p.m. (Loser is Eliminated)

Wednesday, May 22

Game 2 – #4 Belmont vs. #5 Murray State, 9 a.m.

Game 3 – #3 Morehead State vs. #6 Eastern Kentucky, 12:30 p.m.

Game 4 – #2 Austin Peay vs. Winner Game 1, 4 p.m.

Game 5 – Worst Seeds From Games 2/3/4 Losers, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 23

Game 6 – #1 Jacksonville State vs. Winner of Game 2, 11 a.m.

Game 7 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m.

Game 8 – Best Seed From Games 2/3/4 Losers vs. Game 5 Winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 24

Game 9 – Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 11 a.m.

Game 10 – Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 3 p.m.

Game 11 – Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 9/Winner Game 10 (#), 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Game 12 – Winner Game 11 vs. Loser Game 9/Winner Game 10 (#), 12 p.m.

Game 13 – Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 12, 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 26 (if necessary)

Game 14 – Winner Game 13 vs. Loser Game 13, 12 p.m.

# – In Game 11 the team that has played fewer tournament games will play in Game 11. If the number of games is equal, the lower seed will play in Game 1