The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents has announced fall competition and championships in the sports of football, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball will be postponed due to the concerns and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision also includes the fall competitive schedules for men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis as well as the non-traditional competition seasons for baseball and softball.

OVC football-playing institutions that are able to demonstrate a team’s willingness and readiness to compete are approved to play up to four nonconference scheduled games.

UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Kurt McGuffin released the following joint statement last night: “Today’s decision by the Ohio Valley Conference was the correct and necessary move. It is our responsibility to prioritize the safety of not only our student-athletes but everybody around them – including coaches, staff, fans and the general campus population. It has been a grueling process where several scenarios were considered but the unfortunate reality is that the fall season presented many risks moving forward as scheduled.”

The plans to play scheduled winter and spring sports remains unaffected at this time.

story via: Alex Boggis, UT Martin Assistant Sports Information Director