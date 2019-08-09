The OVC Media Preseason Polls have been released for women’s soccer with Murray State and UT Martin sitting in the top two spots respectively, as voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Murray State picked up 18 of 22 first place votes and 198 votes total. UTM is coming off a record-setting 15-3-1 season and the program’s fourth OVC regular-season crown after going 9-0-1 in league play. The Lady Skyhawks received 3 first place votes and 174 votes total, placing them in 2nd place.

The rest of the conference plays out with Eastern Kentucky in 3rd, followed by SIUE, Eastern Illinois, Belmont, SEMO, Tennessee Tech, Morehead State, Austin Peay, and Jacksonville State.

UT Martin will open up the season with a couple of exhibitions followed by their season-opener against Arkansas State. Conference play begins on September 20th.