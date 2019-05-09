Graves County Economic Development announced multi-million dollar business expansions and new jobs for the Ken-Tenn area Wednesday.

Over 500 people attended the announcement event at Graves County High School’s Independence Bank Performing Arts Center.

Among the announcements was the news that GenCanna would be increasing their investment for their new Graves County facility from $39 million to $60 million.

Ingram’s Water & Air also announced a $1 million expansion to their current facility in the Hickory Industrial Park expected to create 20 full-time jobs.

Progress Rail announced the construction of a new state-of-the-art locomotive paint booth and extension of track at the facility for an investment of $1.7 million.

Mayfield Consumer Products announced the construction of MCP Packaging Technologies. The $2 million pulp plant will supply Mayfield Consumer Products and other companies with environmentally-friendly packaging solutions.

It was also announced that developer Trifecta was partnering with Jackson Purchase Medical Center to construct a new clinic at the entrance of the Hickory Industrial Park. This will allow the hospital to provide medical care to the companies and employees in the park as well as Northern Graves County.

Also part of the event, was the announcement of a massive cleanup of the former General Tire site in Mayfield and conversion to a new industrial park with the partnership of Graves County Economic Development and Graves County Fiscal Court. When completed , the 200 acre site will be able to accommodate tenants with buildings from 5,000 to 500,000 square feet.

With that, First Choice Kubota, announced they would be constructing a $2 million facility on one of the front tracts of Grace Park to expand their inventory and better serve their customers.

A new 30,000 square foot spec industrial building will also be constructed just south of Grace Park. The building is expandable to 60,000 square feet and is located in an Opportunity Zone.

Graves County Economic Development also announced the construction of a new 100,000 square foot spec industrial building in the Hickory Industrial Park. The building will have 33-foot eaves and is expandable to 200,000+ square feet.

In all, 11 projects were announced with over $115 million in investments and 160 new full-time jobs, with the potential of hundreds or thousands of new jobs that could be created from the Grace Park redevelopment and two spec buildings.