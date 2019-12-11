Over 200 children took part in a shopping trip sponsored by the Paris and Henry County Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Paris Police Chief Chuck Elizondo says the lodge invited 240 children to go shopping during its annual “Cops and Kids” Christmas shopping trip Saturday.

Elizondo says each child was allowed to spend $75 dollars on Christmas presents and also received a stuffed animal, fruit, candy, and breakfast.

Officers from the Paris Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the Henry County High School DECA class, the Henry County Criminal Justice class, Henry County Rescue Squad, and the Knights of Columbus also participated in the annual Christmas shopping event.