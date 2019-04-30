Over 36 pounds of prescription medications were collected Saturday during the 17th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Weakley County.

Weakley County Prevention Coalition Program Director Courtney Echols says 36 and a half pounds of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs were collected at the four locations set up in Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield, and Martin.

Echols says the majority of prescription drug abusers say they get their drugs free from friends and family, including from the home medicine cabinet.

The Weakley County Prevention Coalition also gave away free medication lock boxes to safely secure prescription medications.