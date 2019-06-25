A Palmersville man is facing an assault charge after allegedly threatening to kill people with a knife.

19-year-old Austin Joe King was arrested Saturday by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Neil Cantrell after being called to Webber Road in Palmersville where two people had locked themselves in the home after King allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill them after an argument became physical.

Deputy Cantrell noted in the arrest report that King smelled of an alcoholic beverage and appeared to be intoxicated.

King is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.