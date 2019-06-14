The Paris-Henry County Chamber recognized outstanding businesses and individuals at Thursday night’s annual banquet.

Those receiving honors Thursday night include:

Young Professional: Carly Wheat

Small Business of the Year: Sweet Jordan’s

Board Member of the Year: Kevin Buie

Community Engagement Spotlight: Paris-Henry County Jaycees

You Made It Happen: Brittany Greene / Easton’s Angels

Business of the Year: Henry County Medical Center

Conservationist of the Year: Future Visions Farm (Tyler and Jesse Smith)

Person of the Year: Dr. Kenneth Humphreys

The 2019-20 Paris-Henry County Chamber President is John Etheridge.