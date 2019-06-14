The Paris-Henry County Chamber recognized outstanding businesses and individuals at Thursday night’s annual banquet.
Those receiving honors Thursday night include:
- Young Professional: Carly Wheat
- Small Business of the Year: Sweet Jordan’s
- Board Member of the Year: Kevin Buie
- Community Engagement Spotlight: Paris-Henry County Jaycees
- You Made It Happen: Brittany Greene / Easton’s Angels
- Business of the Year: Henry County Medical Center
- Conservationist of the Year: Future Visions Farm (Tyler and Jesse Smith)
- Person of the Year: Dr. Kenneth Humphreys
The 2019-20 Paris-Henry County Chamber President is John Etheridge.