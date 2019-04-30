Paris Police Chief Chuck Elizondo says the crowds were up and crime was down at this year’s World’s Biggest Fish Fry in Paris.

In a press release Tuesday, Chief Elizondo attributed the safety and success of the past week’s festival to the professional law enforcement and emergency services present during the event.

In his release, Chief Elizondo thanks every police officer and dispatcher of the Paris Police Department, Paris Public Works Director Philip Jesse and his staff for all the work they did closing streets, putting up barricades and signage.

Elizondo also thanked Tennessee State Guard Major Herb New, THP Captain Curtis Mansfield, Paris-Henry County Rescue Squard Captain Monte Starks, Martin Police Department Captain Eric Reed, Humboldt Police Department Assistant Chief Reynard Buchanan, and Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew and the Sheriff’s Office deputies and reserves.