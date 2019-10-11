The Paris Police Department will be purchasing four Automated External Defibrillators thanks to a $4,000 grant from Walmart.

Information Officer Sergeant Jordan Klutts says the Paris Police Department has four patrol shifts and the four AEDs will allow each shift to have one available anytime the need arises.

Sergeant Klutts says all department patrol officers have been trained to use the AEDs and the potential to save lives has increased tremendously.

(photo: l-r: Sgt. Jordan Klutts, Chief Chuck Elizondo, Wal-Mart #177 Store Manager Mark Edwards and Ptl. Ashley Neumair holding AED)