A Civil War battlefield in northern Henderson County will receive nearly $50,000 dollars in a grant from the Tennessee Wars Commission and Tennessee Historical Commission.

The commission announced Thursday that $48,800 dollars has been awarded to Parkers Crossroads Battlefield for the purchase of a replica Civil War artillery caisson and limber and wayside signage which will interpret the crucial role artillery played in the December, 1862 battle.

The Tennessee Wars Commission Grant Fund provides support for protecting and interpreting Tennessee’s historic military sites ranging from the French and Indian War through the American Civil War era.