Bethel University and SC Technical College announced a partnership agreement Friday that will make it easier for graduates of the SC System’s 16 colleges across the state to transfer to Bethel to complete their bachelor’s degrees.

The partnership is designed to aid students in making a smoother transition from the SC Technical College System to Bethel University.

It will help reduce lost time to graduation and relieve some of the added financial burden now associated with transferring. Participating students must graduate from a transfer-oriented associate degree program at a South Carolina technical college with a 2.0 or higher grade-point average.