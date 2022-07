Funeral services for Patricia Ann Stewart, age 74, of Gleason, will be Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 2:00 at Williams Funeral Home of Gleason.

Burial will be in the Carroll County Memorial Gardens in McKenzie.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 11:00 until service time.

Williams Funeral Home of Gleason in charge of arrangements.