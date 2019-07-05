The Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame announced Friday that Paul Tinkle is among the class of 2019 inductees.

Paul is President and General Manager of Thunderbolt Radio and Digital in Martin and Union City. He has almost 50 years in radio, is a past Distinguished Service Award recipient, and the 1982 Tennessee Associated Press Broadcaster of the Year.

Mr. Tinkle tells Thunderbolt Radio News Director Steve James what the honor means to him…

Mr. Tinkle says journalism has seen changes over the years, and will continue to change.

Joining Paul Tinkle in this year’s class of Journalism Hall of Fame inductees are: WHBQ-TV’s Valerie Calhoun, longtime Associated Press music writer Joe Edwards, longtime broadcast journalist Earl Freudenberg, WBIR-TV anchor emeritus Bill Williams, and the late Francis “Red” O’Donnell, who was a Nashville Banner columnist.

The induction ceremony takes place August 6th in conjunction with the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters Annual Conference in Murfreesboro.