The Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame has announced its 2019 class of inductees, including Thunderbolt Radio and Digital’s Paul Tinkle.

Paul is President and General Manager of Thunderbolt Radio and Digital in Martin and Union City. He has almost 50 years in radio, is a past Distinguished Service Award recipient, and the 1982 Tennessee Associated Press Broadcaster of the Year.

He’s joined in this year’s class of Hall of Fame inductees by:

Valerie Calhoun, the co-host of Good Morning Memphis on WHBQ-TV and recipient of five Emmys

Joe Edwards, longtime music writer for the Associated Press’ Nashville office who retired after 42 years

Earl Freudenberg, of Chattanooga, with fifty years in broadcast journalism and 1981 State Broadcaster of the Year

Francis “Red” O’Donnell, who was a Nashville Banner columnist, and is being recognized posthumously

Bill Williams, an anchor emeritus at Knoxville’s WBIR-TV

The induction ceremony takes place on Tuesday, August 6 in conjunction with the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters Annual Conference in Murfreesboro.