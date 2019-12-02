Peabody Golden Tide quarterback Cooper Baugus is the winner of the 2019 Class 2A Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award.

The awards were announced Monday at a luncheon at Nissan Stadium honoring this year’s best Tennessee’s high school football players.

High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists and a committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2019 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.

The awards were presented to the top football players in each of the nine classifications of the TSSAA. The top kickers in the state were also recognized. There were three finalists in this category, regardless of their school’s classification.

2019 TENNESSEE TITANS MR. FOOTBALL AWARD WINNERS

Division I, Class 1A

Holden Willis, Greenback

Division I, Class 2A

Cooper Baugus, Peabody

Division I, Class 3A

James Moore, Stratford

Division I, Class 4A

Tim Coutras, Nolensville

Division I, Class 5A

Elijah Young, South-Doyle

Division I, Class 6A

Lincoln Pare, Houston

Division II, Class A

Kemari McGowan, MTCS

Division II, Class AA

Austin Hill, ECS

Division II, Class AAA

Omari Thomas, Briarcrest

Kicker of the Year

Zeke Rankin, Alcoa