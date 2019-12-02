Peabody Golden Tide quarterback Cooper Baugus is the winner of the 2019 Class 2A Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award.
The awards were announced Monday at a luncheon at Nissan Stadium honoring this year’s best Tennessee’s high school football players.
High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists and a committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2019 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.
The awards were presented to the top football players in each of the nine classifications of the TSSAA. The top kickers in the state were also recognized. There were three finalists in this category, regardless of their school’s classification.
2019 TENNESSEE TITANS MR. FOOTBALL AWARD WINNERS
Division I, Class 1A
Holden Willis, Greenback
Division I, Class 2A
Cooper Baugus, Peabody
Division I, Class 3A
James Moore, Stratford
Division I, Class 4A
Tim Coutras, Nolensville
Division I, Class 5A
Elijah Young, South-Doyle
Division I, Class 6A
Lincoln Pare, Houston
Division II, Class A
Kemari McGowan, MTCS
Division II, Class AA
Austin Hill, ECS
Division II, Class AAA
Omari Thomas, Briarcrest
Kicker of the Year
Zeke Rankin, Alcoa