Trenton Peabody senior running back Jarel Dickson signed Wednesday to play collegiate football at Army.

Dickson has helped lead the Tide to a current 23-game winning streak that dates back to 2017, including back-to-back Class 2-A state championships. He was named the MVP of this year’s title game.

According to the Sun, Dickson’s career saw him rush for 3,902 yards and 68 total touchdowns. He averaged 7.3 yards per carry. This year alone, Dickson rushed for 1,278 yards and 17 scores.

Peabody Coach Shane Jacobs commends Dickson, and told Thunderbolt Radio what advice he gave to the signee.

Coach Jacobs says Dickson plans to study kinesiology at West Point.

Dickson decided to finish his last semester at Peabody before he joins the team in the summer.