UT Martin women’s basketball junior forward Chelsey Perry has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the inaugural Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award.

The Becky Hammon Award, presented by Her Hoop Stats, recognizes the nation’s best mid-major player, the first such award in women’s college basketball.

A native of Middleton, Perry has surged into the national conversation behind a stellar junior campaign.

Perry is averaging 21.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game. To date, Perry ranks in the top-10 nationally in five different statistical categories, including first in field goals made (175), third in total points (454), fifth in points per game (21.6) and eighth in both blocked shots (63) and field goals attempted (359). She has posted six double-doubles and 12 games with at least 20 points.

Her Hoop Stats will announce the five finalists for the award on Monday, March 9.

Each of the five finalists will be considered for the award with the winner being announced on Wednesday, April 1.

Joining Perry as semifinalists are Beela Alarie (Princeton), Ayzhiana Basallo (San Jose State), Denia Davis-Stewart (Merrimack), Ciara Duffy (South Dakota), Ellie Harmeyer (Belmont), Keri Jewett-Giles (Florida Gulf Coast), Stella Johnson (Rider), Micaela Kelly (Central Michigan) and Sara Rhine (Drake).

Hammon was a three-time All-American during her career at Colorado State and led the Rams to the Sweet 16 in 1999, the program’s only appearance to this day. She was signed by the New York Liberty in 1999, and was traded to the San Antonio Stars in 2007. Hammon retired in 2014 as a six-time All-Star and a two-time All-WNBA First Team honoree. In 2016 she was named one of the top 20 players in WNBA history. Hammon was the second female coach in NBA history when she began coaching for the San Antonio Spurs in 2014. Additionally, Hammon is the only woman to be a head coach in the NBA Summer League as well as the only woman to be a member of an NBA All-Star coaching staff.